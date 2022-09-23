Saka Beats Kane, To England Men’s Player Of The Year Award

Bukayo Saka has been named the 2021/22 England men’s Player of the Year, beating off competition from Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Saka was announced as the winner of the award on the Twitter handle of the England national teams on Friday.

And reacting to the award, Arsenal wrote on their website:”Huge congratulations to Bukayo Saka who has been voted the 2021/22 England Men’s Player of the Year connected by EE!

“Our 21-year-old winger is the first Gunner to receive the honour since the award’s inception 19 years ago. He was chosen by fans as England’s star player of the past year and received the award at St. George’s Park ahead of England’s Nations League fixture against Italy this evening. Declan Rice and Harry Kane were voted second and third respectively.

“Bukayo now has 18 senior caps for the Three Lions and played nine times over the course of…