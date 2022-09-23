Sanlam, Africa’s largest non-banking financial services company, today announced the launch of its brand in the Nigeria market, rebranding FBN Insurance to Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited.

The move supports the Sanlam’s strategy to deliver excellent products and services to clients through direct contact with the Sanlam brand. The rebrand further supports Sanlam’s efforts to enhance its presence across Africa as well as its ongoing investment in the continent.

The rebranding will apply to the life and general insurance businesses, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, respectively.

Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster CEO Robert Dommisse highlighted Sanlam’s commitment to Nigeria, and the importance of West Africa market to Sanlam. SPA is the division in Sanlam Emerging Markets, which encompasses Sanlam Group’s businesses in Africa and other emerging…