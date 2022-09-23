Udoka Suspended By Celtics For Improper Conduct

Boston Celtics have suspended head coach and former D’Tigers forward Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 NBA season after he entered into a relationship with a female member of staff.

Udoka, 45, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals earlier this year in his first season as a head coach, was suspended for “violations of team policies”.

The team added that a decision about Udoka’s future beyond 2022-23 will be made at a later date.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will be promoted to interim head coach.

Reacting to his suspension Udoka wrote in a statement:”I want to apologise to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organisation and my family for letting them down.

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

After a seven-year playing career in the NBA, Udoka served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets…