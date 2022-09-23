‘Uruguay Can Win 2022 FIFA World Cup’

Uruguay and Nacional striker, Luis Suarez, believes that the La Celeste (The Sky Blue) can win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in the Asian nation of Qatar between November 20 and December 18 2022.

Uruguay last reached the top four at South Africa 2010 World Cup, losing the third-place playoff 3-2 to Germany at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 10.

Suarez expressed confidence in the Uruguayan squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

“This is generated by Pajarito (Federico Valverde), Darwim (Nunez), Ronald (Araujo), and Rodri (Bentancur),” BeIN Sports quoted Suarez as saying.

“Players at the top level in Europe generate this. This is a prize for the work our country does. Uruguay will always try and compete at the World Cup at their maximum .

“To try to go as far as possible and why not to be the champions ? Because we have players for this. Even though we…