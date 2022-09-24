Akwa United Defender Gbadebo Joins Iraqi Club Naft Al-Wasat

Nigeria defender Samson Gbadebo has joined Iraqi club, Naft Al-Wasat Sports Club on a 10- month deal.

Gbadebo joined Naft Al-Wasat from Nigeria Professional Football League club, Akwa United.

The centre-back spent three years at Akwa United winning the league title in his second season at the club.

The 25-year-old was part of Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles squad to the 2016 African Nations Championship.

“These last few days have been charged with many emotions, feelings that I now want to share with all of you,” he remarked to Akwa United family.

“After three incredible and wonderful years at Akwa United a club that I will always carry in my heart, the day has come to say goodbye.

“Since I arrived in 2019, together we have exceeded all expectations and achieved things that I could never have dreamed of. I would like to thank all the coaches and all the people who work or have worked…