Algeria Boss Belmadi Ready For ‘Difficult Opponent’ Super Eagles

Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi is looking forward to his side’s next friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Belmadi also vowed to field his strongest line-up against the three-time African champions.

The Desert Foxes defeated Guinea 1-0 on Friday night with the gaffer starting some of his key players on the bench.

Veteran forward Islam Slimani scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time.

“We took a lot of positives from the Guinea game, but Nigeria is a different game,” Belmadi told reporters.

“I will play with players who are used to playing with each other.”

The two-time African champions will face the Super Eagles at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday.

