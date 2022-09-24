Algeria Boss Belmadi Ready For ‘Difficult Opponent’ Super Eagles –

Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi is looking forward to his side’s next friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Belmadi also vowed to field his strongest line-up against the three-time African champions.

The Desert Foxes defeated Guinea 1-0 on Friday night with the gaffer starting some of his key players on the bench.

Veteran forward Islam Slimani scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time.

“We took a lot of positives from the Guinea game, but Nigeria is a different game,” Belmadi told reporters.

“I will play with players who are used to playing with each other.”

The two-time African champions will face the Super Eagles at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday.

Source: Complete Sports

