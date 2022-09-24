Awoniyi ‘Why Next Friendly Game With Algeria Is Important To Us’

Taiwo Awoniyi has stated why Tuesday’s international friendly against the Desert Foxes is very important to the Super Eagles.

Awoniyi was in action for the Super Eagles when they played a 2-2 draw against Algeria B team in Constantine on Friday.

Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers were on target for the Super Eagles who will now engage the main team of the two-time AFCON winners.

And reflecting on Friday’s draw, his role as a striker and Tuesday’s tie, Awoniyi said on NFF TV:”It was a good game unfortunately we didn’t win but it’s a game that gets us going and understand each other.

“Every striker want to score a goal because your job is to score goals and help your teammates.

“I think it will be a good game for both countries. Algeria is a country with a lot of quality players but for us it is a game which will make us know each other more and keep us focus for the next challenge.”

The Super Eagles will…