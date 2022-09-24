Brazil Maintains Dominance Over Ghana With 3-0 Win In Friendly

Everton forward Richarlison scored twice as Brazil recorded a comfortable 3-0 win against the Black Stars of Ghana in a friendly in Le Havre, France, on Friday.

Brazil have now won all five meetings against Ghana since their first encounter in 1996 which the five-time World Cup champions emerged 8-2 victors.

Paris Saint-German skipper Marquinhos opened the scoring after nine minutes with a bullet header from a corner by Raphinha.

Also Read: ‘It Was An Amazing Outing For Me’ —Godwin Thrilled After Making Super Eagles Debut

Richarlison extended the lead 19 minutes later with a pin-point first-time strike from the edge of the area into the bottom left corner.

He then added the third five minutes before halftime with a clever header from a free kick by Neymar.

The game saw the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams make their debut for Ghana after both players came on in the second half.

Up next for Ghana is another friendly this time against Nicaragua billed for…