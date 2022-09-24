Brilliant Iwobi Relishes Draw In Test Game Against Algeria

Alex Iwobi has reacted to the Super Eagles 2-2 draw against Algeria in Friday’s test game at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

Substitute Iwobi underlined the form that has seen been nominated for the Player of the Month for September in the Premier League with a sublime goal in the keenly contested encounter.

Karim Aribi profited from Maduka Okoye’s howler to hand Algeria the lead on 33 minutes.

Iwobi equalised for the Super Eagles after the break, with fellow substitute, Cyriel Dessers handing Nigeria the lead for the first time later in the game .

Aymen Mahious however equalised for Algeria from the spot.

The Everton star took to the social media to respond to the result.

“Good Test, We Go Again Tuesday,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Jose Peseiro’s side will face the Algeria main team in their second friendly next week Tuesday at the Miloud Hadefi…