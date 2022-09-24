Don’t Compare Nwaneri With Messi, Ronaldo –Barnes Warns

Former Liverpool star, John Barnes, has advised Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta not to compare midfielder Ethan Nwaneri with established players such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Recall that the youngster made his senior debut for the Gunners i n the team’s victory over Brentford last weekend.

But Barnes has now told Arteta to ‘leave Nwaneri alone’ and feels the youngster is not ‘going to go in the team and play every week’ like Messi and Ronaldo when they started.

“If you look at the future, the future looks bright for Arsenal in terms of a lot of the young players,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“Saka, you know, Martinelli, Odegaard. They have got a good, young team. But a 15-year-old being given his debut?

“You should leave him alone because, of course, Theo Walcott made his debut at 16 and this young boy coming in is not going to be anywhere…