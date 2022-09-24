Everton, Cremonese Celebrate Iwobi, Dessers’ Goals Vs Algeria B Team

Everton and Cremonese celebrated Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers’ goals in the Super Eagles 2-2 draw against Algeria B team in Friday’s test game in Constantine.

Iwobi, who came on in the second half, drew the Super Eagles level in the second half with a superb long range strike.

Dessers then made it 2-1 after pouncing on a loose ball inside the box.

However, Algeria B team equalized from the penalty spot following a foul by Calvin Bassey.

And reacting to Iwobi’s brilliant goal Everton wrote on Twitter:“Strike, @alexiwobi! 🚀🔥“

While Cremonese also wrote on their handle:“Cyriel Dessers in action in a 2-2 test match against Algeria.

“One of Nigeria’s two goals bears his signature.”

Both players will hope to get on the score sheet again when the Super Eagles face Algeria’s A team in another friendly game in Oran on Tuesday.

