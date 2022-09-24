Hungary Stun Germany As Italy Pip England In UEFA Nations

An Adam Szalai’s early goal was enough to stun Germany 1-0 in Leipzig as the team move within touch of qualifying for the UEFA Nations League finals from Group A.

Szalai scored the winner as he met a corner with a spectacular backheeled flick that looped into the far corner.

The 34-year-old is set to retire after Monday’s final group game saying he had been “looking for the right time” in his pre-match news conference.

Hungary host Italy in their final group game, knowing a draw sees them through.

They had looked set to qualify for the finals for large periods of the night, but Italy’s win over England in Milan meant qualification will be decided between the two sides on Monday.

The result continues Hungary’s brilliant record in the Nations League. When the tournament was launched in 2018 they were in League C, but back-to-back promotions have seen them rise to League A and they are well set to qualify for the finals at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, England…