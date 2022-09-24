I’ll Prefer To Play Alongside Ronaldo Than Messi

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has disclosed that he will prefer to play alongside Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo because he is more lethal in terms of being a goalscorer than Lionel Messi.

While Messi’s goal scoring prowess is tremendous, Ronaldo is often the more reliable man for the big occasions.

Speaking to SportBIBLE, the Belgium international said, “I would probably say Ronaldo because he’s more of a typical striker, Messi is still more of a playmaker.

“I am a playmaker, you can give me a striker.”

De Bruyne, 31, has scored one goal and provided eight assists for Manchester City so far this season.

His playmaking skills have been phenomenal throughout his career as he has played 317 games for Pep Guardiola’s side in his career, scoring 87 goals and providing 129 assists.

Style of play

De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and he…