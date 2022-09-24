‘It’s Great To Play For The Super Eagles’- Adeleye Celebrates Maiden Nigeria Appearance

Adeleye Adebayo is delighted to make his debut for the Super Eagles in the 2-2 draw against Algeria on Friday night.

The goalkeeper took the place of Maduka Okoye after the break.

Adebayo conceded a goal from the penalty in the second half.

Read Also: Live Blogging: Algeria vs Nigeria – Friendly Match

“It’s great to play for the Super Eagles, I’m just happy to make my debut for the Super Eagles. I’m just happy to play for my country,”he told NFF TV.

“It would have been great to keep a clean sheet, but it was a penalty and there was nothing I could do about it.

“We are working hard in training and looking forward to the next game on Tuesday.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.