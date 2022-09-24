Mane Scores As Senegal Beat Bolivia In Friendly

One of Africa’s representatives to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Teranga Lions of Senegal defeated Bolivia 2-0 with Sadio Mane getting on the score sheet.

Boulaye Dia opened scoring for Senegal in the fourth minute before Mane doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Senegal’s next friendly game comes up on Tuesday against Iran.

The reigning African champions are in Group A at this year’s World Cup alongside Iran, Netherlands and hosts Qatar.

At the FNB stadium in Johannesburg, Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 AFCON qualifying group opponent Sierra Leone lost 4-0 to Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Recall the Super Eagles beat Sierra Leone 2-1 inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on match day one of the qualifiers.

And in other results Côte d’Ivoire pipped Togo 2-1, Tanzania edged Uganda 1-0, Indonesia defeated Curaçao 3-2 and Russia overcame Kyrgyz Republic 2-1.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…