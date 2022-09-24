‘Match Against Germany Will Be Great Prepation For 2022 World Cup’ —Kane

England skipper, Harry Kane, has said that the UEFA Nations League match against Germany will be great preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions of England will play Germany on Monday September 26 at the Wembley Stadium in England.

However, The Three Lions lost 1-0 to Italy on Friday September 23 at the San Siro Stadium in Italy with Giacomo Raspadori scoring the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.

Kane reacted to the 1-0 loss against Italy on his Instagram handle.

“We know results haven’t been what we wanted . As a group we know what we are about and will fight through a tough period . Full house against Wembley will be a great World Cup preparation,” Kane’s Instagram post reads.

Kane has scored 50 goals in 73 appearances for the Three Lions of England.

He has scored six goals and registered one assist in seven Premier League games this season so far.

England are in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Wales, Iran and the United States…