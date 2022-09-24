Nantes Begin Contract Extension Talks With Simon

Nantes have begun discussions with Super Eagles forward Moses Simon and his representatives over contract extension.

This is according to Tribune Nantaise.

Simon joined Nantes from Spanish outfit Levantes on loan in 2019 and after impressing Nantes made his move permanent after parting with €5million in 2020.

Last season, Simon played a crucial role as Nantes won the French Cup, the first in two decades for the Ligue 1 side.

And this term he has bagged three goals in six league appearances.

So far he has scored 24 goals and made 23 assists in all competitions for Nantes.

And according to Tribune Nantaise, the Ligue 1 side are keen on extending Simon’s deal with a two-year offer on the table.

Simon was in action for the Super Eagles in Friday’s 2-2 draw against Algeria B team in a test game.

He is expected to feature when the Super Eagles take on the Algerian A team in Oran on Tuesday.

