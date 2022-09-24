Ronaldo Charged By English FA

Manchester United Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed with a Football Association charge after he was filmed snatching a mobile phone out of the hands of a young Everton fan at Goodison Park last season.

A video clip captured Ronaldo smashing the phone to the floor as he headed down the tunnel at Goodison on April 9, 2022, after Everton had beaten United 1-0.

Ronaldo was handed a conditional caution by Merseyside Police after he spoke to officers about the incident but he’s now been charged by the English game’s governing body.

The 37-year-old is charged with an offence that relates to ‘improper and/or violent’ conduct and will now have to respond to the FA.

An FA statement said: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or…