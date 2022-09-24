Sancho Lacks The Quality To Be In England Squad –Agbonlahor

Aston Villa legend, Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that Jadon Sancho lacks what it takes to be in England squad.

He made this known after England manager, Gareth Southgate snubbed Sancho when he announced the squad that lost 1-0 to Italy in the Nations League on Friday.

Agbonlahor, a former England international, claimed that the 22-year-old has not yet earned his place back.

He told Football Insider, “I don’t think he deserves to be in it yet. Yes, his form has improved but he’s still got a lot to do, for me. I probably would have picked him before Bowen because I feel in the last month, he’s done more than Bowen has.

“But Sancho has to start taking players on more like he has done. That’s how he will get back into the squad.

“If Man United carry on playing the way they are, then Sancho will 100 percent be back in that squad.”

