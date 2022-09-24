Super Eagles Draw 2-2 Vs Algeria B Team In Test Game

Alex Iwobi and Cyriel Dessers were on target for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, in their 2-2 draw against Algeria B team in a test game played in Constantine on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Algeria B team went into the break 1-0 ahead on through Karim Aribi who plays for CR Belouizdad.
It is Aribi’s seventh goal in six games this season.

Iwobi equalized for the Super Eagles while Dessers got the second goal for Jose Peseiro’s side.

The Algerian B team got their second goal off the boot of USM Alger striker Aymen Mahious.

The Super Eagles starting eleven had Maduka Okoye, Ola Aina, William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Ebube Duru, Chidozie Awaziem, Frank Onyeka, Chidera Ejuke, Ralph Nwadike, Ademola Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi.

And the players on the bench were Francis Uzoho, Adeleye Adebayo, Zaidu Sanusi, Dessers, Saviour Godwin, Terem Moffi, Kevin Akpoguma, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon,…



