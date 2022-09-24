Sutton Doubts England’s World Cup Title Chances In Qatar

Former England forward, Chris Sutton, has bemoaned the Three Lions’ lacklustre display against Gli Azzurri [The Blues] of Italy in the UEFA Nations League, and now doubts the Gareth Southgate men’s capability to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions were beaten 1-0 by the Azzurri on Friday, September 23 at the San Siro Stadium in Italy. Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.

And consequently, England have been relegated to the League B of the UEFA Nations League.

Sutton doubts England’s ability to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup going by what he saw during the encounter.

“If what Gareth Southgate wanted was a performance then this wasn’t it,” Sutton wrote in his Daily Mail column.

Also Read: Messi Relishes ‘Nice Night With Argentina’ After Pre-World Cup Friendly Win Vs Honduras

“It wasn’t the kind of performance that makes you think as a fan that England are going to win the World Cup.

“When Southgate plays bigger…