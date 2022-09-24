Troost-Ekong Returns To England After Injury

William Troost-Ekong will miss Nigeria’s upcoming friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria as a

result of injury.

The centre-back sustained the injury in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Algeria’s home-based side on Friday.

“William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game yesterday. He is back to base for further checks. Wishing you a speedy recovery Ekong💪🏽💪🏽”reads a tweet on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also returned to this week due to injury.

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro now has three central defenders at his disposal for the game against the Algerians.

Tuesday’s game at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran will kick off at 8pm Nigeria time.

