World, Different Strokes, And The 2030 World Cup! –Odegbami

This is the 21st. Century.

As I write this, in a part of the Northern Hemisphere, for almost seven months, bombs and bullets have been raining down upon innocent humans in a senseless war. ‘Victory’ is measured in the toll of the dead and of destroyed structures. Global spirit is dampened by it all as no one can explain the rationale for such needless destruction that is impoverishing the rest of the world in different forms.

Yet, the crisis goes on with the real threat and possibility of an escalation that can ultimately destroy life on earth. Yet this is probably the most ‘advanced’ period in human history.

In this same period, in another part of the world closer home, a Nigerian football club, Kwara United FC, goes to Niamey, Niger Republic, to honour the second leg of an African continental Club competition. As the players are alighting from their coach at the Stadium of their hosts, a small group of men, with one dragging a small goat tied by the neck, openly starts…