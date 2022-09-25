Ajibade Bags Assist As Atletico Madrid Edge Ohale’s Alaves

Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, provided the assist which helped Atletico Madrid edged Osinachi Ohale’s Alaves 1-0 in their second league game in the Spanish women’s topflight on Sunday.

With the game heading to a goalless affair, Ajibade set up teammate Ludmila to score the winner in the 90th minute.

Ajibade was introduced in the 65th minute for Atletico while Ohale played for 90 minutes in the colours of Alaves.

Atletico have now won two of their opening fixtures this season and are second in the 16-team league table.

For Ohale and Alaves it is back-to-back league defeats and they seat in 13th position.

On Saturday Toni Payne featured for Sevilla who lost 2-0 away to Valencia.

Payne came on in the 65th minute but could not help her team avoid their second consecutive loss which place them bottom on the log.

