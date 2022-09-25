‘Brazil, Argentina Capable Of Winning 2022 World Cup’ 

Former Brazil midfielder, Kaka has claimed that A Selecao [The National Team] of Brazi and La Albiceleste [The Sky Blue] of Argentina are capable of winning the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held between November 20 and December 18 in the Middle East.

The last time a South American country won the FIFA World Cup was in Korea/Japan 2002. Kaka was part of the Brazilian squad that lifted the trophy after defeating Germany 2-0 at the International Stadium, Yokohama on June 30 2022.

In an interview with MARCA, Kaka emphasized Argentina and Brazil’s qualities as the 2022 World Cup nears.

“Hopefully but European football is very good. We also have a handicap and that is that with the birth of the UEFA Nations League we can no longer play friendlies against great teams of the old continent and that makes us less competitive because, in South…