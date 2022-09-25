Costa Has Nothing To Prove In Premier League –Lage

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has revealed that Diego Costa has nothing again to prove in the Premier League.

The two-time Premier League and La Liga winner made a remarkable return to the English top flight when Wolves brought the free agent to Molineux.

Lage is hoping to have him available from the bench for the clash with West Ham next week

When asked if Costa has a point to prove on his return to England, Lage said: “I haven’t spoken to him about that, but what is important is what he wants to offer to Wolves.

“When we come with that feeling that we need to prove something, we become more anxious. We don’t want that.

“What this player did at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid was very good, so he brings good energy and good vibes.

“He needs to look forward and not backwards.

“I’ve been asking for a striker with a different profile for the last 15 months, it’s so important for a team…