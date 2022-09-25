Federer Loses Final Match Of Career Alongside Nadal

Swiss legend Roger Federer lost his final professional tennis match, playing doubles alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup.

Featuring for Team Europe in front of a sell-out crowd of 17,500 Federer and Nadal lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 11-9 against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.

In changeovers during the match the video screens showed some iconic moments of Federer’s 24-year professional career with tributes from Nadal and his mother Lynette.

Federer had the chance to seal victory when he served at match point in a tense deciding tiebreak but it was not to be.

After a brief moment of almost silence around the packed arena, the crowd erupted to salute an emotional Federer.

The Swiss 20-time grand slam champion announced last week he would return for his final after more than a year on the sidelines.

When the match ended, he hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock.

Federer began crying as he…