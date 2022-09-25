I Hired A Witch Doctor But Not To Cast Spell On Mbappe –Pogba

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba, has made a u-turn by confessing that he hired a witch doctor but not to harm or cast a spell on Kylian Mbappé.

Pogba’s confession comes after his brother, Mathias, claimed ‘The Marabout’ who calls himself ‘Ibrahim the Great’ was paid to cast evil spells on Mbappé.

However, according to the Mail on Sunday, the 29-year-old insists he paid the sorcerer to help him with his injury-plagued career.

The Marabout – an African mystic who claims vague links to Islam – is said to have been paid by Paul Pogba, the 29-year-old France and ex-Manchester United midfielder, to cast evil spells on Mbappé, 23, investigators have been told.

Pogba denies it had anything to do with international team-mate, Kylian Mbappé and says he “never intended to harm anyone”.

The player, who moved to Juventus this summer, explained to…