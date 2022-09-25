Iheanacho Joins Zambian Club Zanaco FC

Zambian Super League club, Zanaco FC have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Austine Chigozie Iheanacho on a permanent transfer.

Iheanacho linked up with Zanaco from Sudanese club, Ahli Khartoum SC.

The forward penned a one-year contract with the Bankers.

Read Also:Troost-Ekong Disappointed To Miss Out On Super Eagles Vs Algeria Friendly

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Nigerian striker Austine Chigozie Iheanacho,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“Iheanacho is joining us on a one year deal as a free agent from Ahli Khartoum SC of Sudan.

“The Nigerian striker arrives to boost our attack following recent departures in that department.

“Iheanancho has spent most of his football career in Sudan where he played for Ayl Arab,Shebab Nasri,Ahli Merowe and Hilal Fasher.”

Read Also:Sutton Doubts England’s World Cup Title Chances In Qatar After Poor Showing Vs Italy

Chief Executive of the club, Modest Hamalabbi is delighted to welcome the…