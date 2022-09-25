I’m The Right Man To Guide England In Qatar, Performance Vs Italy Not ‘Far Off’ -Southgate

England coach, Gareth Southgate insists that he is the right man to guide the Three Lions to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and reiterated that they didn’t have a bad performance against Gli Azzuri (the Blues) of Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

England lost 1-0 to Italy on Friday, September 23 at the San Siro Stadium in Italy. Giacomo Raspadori scored the lone goal in the 68th minute of the encounter.

The defeat relegated the England team to League B of the UEFA Nations League.

Many English fans have roundly criticised what they labeled the Three Lions’ poor showing in that defeat to Italy, including former England international, Chris Sutton’s berating of Southgate’s team’s capability of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Southgate maintained that he is the right man to guide the Three Lions to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory

“Look I think that’s currently where…