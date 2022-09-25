Inter Milan Unimpressive In Serie A –Dumfries

Inter Milan star, Denzel Dumfries has expressed disappointment with the team’s poor performance in the Serie A this ongoing season.

Recall that the Nerazzurri currently sit 7th in the Serie A table after the first seven games.

In a chat with De Telegraaf, the Dutch international stated that the team will try to change their fortune on the league table after the international break.

“The situation at Inter is annoying, we want to change things as soon as possible. So, in this respect, the international break has been an annoyance.

“But maybe it can be useful to clear one’s head again.

“We have many experienced guys in the squad, who do everything to get the most out of themselves and their careers. I try to learn from that every day. But my eyes were really opened during a day off last season.

“I had to report a minor injury to the club for treatment. I went to the weight room and saw thirteen…