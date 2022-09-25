Maguire Can’t Withstand Mbappe –Cascarino

Former Chelsea man, Tony Cascarino has told Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire that it would be difficult for him to face the likes of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup.

Cascarino wants the Manchester United star totally removed from the England squad, insisting he lacks the pace to face fast players like Mbappe.

Maguire started England’s Nations League defeat to Italy on Friday and fans and pundits alike were left asking why manager, Gareth Southgate decided to field the 29-year-old, leaving the likes of Fikayo Tomori on the bench.

The Manchester United captain has lost his place in the Red Devils first team to Lisandro Martinez, who joined from Ajax over the summer.

Maguire’s place has been on the bench ever since he started Manchester United’s first two games, being their defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

And Cascarino is unsure of the former Leicester City star’s ability to defend against some of the world’s best like…