Manchester United To Trigger Rashford Contract Option

Manchester United are not willing to allow Marcus Rashford leave the club next summer.

The England striker’s current deal is due to expire at the end of this season.

However, United hold a 12 month option in the agreement.

And the Daily Star says United intend to trigger it before the New Year.

The decision has been made knowing interested foreign clubs, like PSG, can start speaking with Rashford from January 1 without their intervention.

Rashford is said to earn approximately £180,000 per week at the Theatre of Dreams, and he can expect a significant pay rise if he commits himself to a new long-term deal.

The Englishman has now accumulated 96 goals and 60 assists from 309 outings in all competitions in a Man United shirt, winning the Europa League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield at senior level.

