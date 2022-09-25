Messi Relishes Argentina’s Friendly Win Honduras

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has celebrated La Albiceleste (Sky Blues) win over Honduras in an international friendly match.

La Albiceleste defeated Los Catrachos of Honduras 3-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium in the United States of America on Saturday September 24.

The international friendly match served as a part of Argentina build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar scheduled to hold between November 20 and December 18 2022.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal of the game in the 16th minute. Lionel Messi made it 2-0 in the 47th minute with a well taken penalty and he completed his brace 22 minutes later with a looping shot over the goalkeeper.

With the win Argentina are unbeaten in 34 games and the Albiceleste need just four more games to break the all time record of 37 unbeaten games set by Italy.

Messi celebrated the win on his Instagram platform.

“Another nice night with Argentina….