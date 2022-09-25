Neymar Can Lead Brazil To World Cup Glory- Kaka

Brazil legend Ricardo Kaka believes that Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr can help the Selecao win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar has been in great form for his PSG this season and much will be expected from the forward at the mundial.

The talisman has scored eight goals and recorded seven assists in eight appearances for his club this season.

“Neymar is going to be Brazil’s leader in Qatar 2022 but it’s very important that he has players like Vinicius by his side ,”Kaka said in an interview with MARCA .

“In the 2018 World Cup, Ney was the absolute protagonist but now we have Vini, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony… who are not young promises but really good players.

“Vinicius, for example, is a star at Real Madrid and he scored the goal in the last Champions League final. This takes a bit of pressure of Neymar, which is very favourable to our…