No Chance Joshua , Fury Fight Will Get Signed On Monday

Eddie Hearn says there is “no chance” a contract for an all-British heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be signed by Monday.

WBC champion Fury on Saturday warned Joshua he will “move on to fight someone else” if Joshua does not agree terms that have been offered at the start of next week.

December 3 has been pencilled in as a date for the English duo to do battle in what would be a mouth-watering and long-awaited bout.

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, says Fury must be patient as there is no way a deal will be struck so quickly.

He said on the Seconds Out YouTube channel: “There is no chance this fight will get signed by Monday. There is no need for this fight to get signed by Monday.

“If he doesn’t [want to fight Joshua], and I guess he doesn’t, then he’ll do what he’ll do and the fans might even fall for it.”

Hearn this week stated the first offer from the…