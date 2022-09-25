Oshoala Scores First Goal Of The Season In Barca’s Win At Villarreal

Asisat Oshoala scored her first goal of the season as champions Barcelona thrashed Villarreal 4-1, in their second league game of the Spanish women’s topflight on Sunday.

It is Barcelona’s second win in the new season after kicking off the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Granadilla Tenerife.

Oshoala netted in the 48th minute to make it 2-0 after Mapi Leon had opened scoring in the 28th minute.

The reigning Africa women’s Player of the Year ran on to a through pass and brilliantly chipped the Villarreal keeper.

The Super Falcons striker was replaced by Pina in the 66th minute.

Villarreal reduced the deficit thanks to Rocio Garcia in the 56th minute but with 15 minutes left Claudia Pina made it 3-1.

And in the 85th minute an own goal by Lara Mata put Barcelona 4-1 up.

The win took Barcelona to top on the log on six points, same points as Madrid and Atletico Madrid but ahead on goals…