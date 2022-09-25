Players Union Urges FG, FIFA To Stop Nigerian FA

Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) Taskforce has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and FIFA to intervene by stopping the forthcoming Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Elective Congressscheduled for Benin City and save the country’s football from another long drawn crisis and anarchy, Completesports.com reports

Speaking on the determination of the NFF and NFF Electoral Committee to go ahead with the elections billed for September 30, despite a Federal High court Abuja injunction that the elections be put on hold till s matter before the court is heard on October 30, one of the claimants, Harrison Jalla, urged stakeholders to shun the congress to avoid contempt .

“PFAN Taskforce has taken appreciate steps and has duly informed all relevant agencies of government of threat to cause a breach of the peace defying the court order. We are also exploring all possibilities within the ambit of the law to ensure that those who are already defying court order…