RemmyUche Soccer Challenge Cup 2022 Hots Up With Round Of 16  

The 2022 RemmyUche Soccer Challenge Cup currently going on in Onitsha, Anambra State saw Its group stages completed on Thursday, September 22nd September 2022 and it gets more exciting for the fans with the Round of 16 fixtures.

Sixteen (16) outstanding teams have made it to the Round of 16 which originally would have started on Saturday the 16th. September, but has to be pushed a week further for the teams to have enough rest and to avoid the rains which affected some matches played so far.

The Secretary of the Organising Committee, Ezekute Daniel (DanOmega) assured the participating teams of continued fairness and justice from both the match officials and the Organising Committee, especially now that the competition has entered the crucial knockout stages.

Also Read: Brilliant Iwobi Relishes Draw In Test Game Against Algeria

“RemmyUche Soccer Challenge Cup is a very competitive grassroots football showpiece in Anambra State and we will continue striving to ensure that it…