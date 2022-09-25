Saka Mocked By Italian Media After England’s Nations League Defeat To Azzurri

Bukayo Saka was mocked by sections of the Italian media, following England’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Azzurri in Friday’s UEFA Nations League.

Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Saka still looked shocked by Giorgio Chiellini’s foul in the Euro 2020 final.

The Arsenal star went on to miss the crucial penalty which saw Italy lift the European championship inside Wembley.

Saka had played 72 minutes for England on Friday before Gareth Southgate eventually decided to substitute him for Luke Shaw.

Saka was the most disappointing player on the pitch according to Gazzetta, who handed him a 4.5/10 rating, less than any other English or Italian star.

Italian Journalist Fabio Licari wrote: “One would want to tell him: ‘No worries Saka, Chiellini is no longer here’. He was still shocked, a phantom on the left flank and Southgate made it worse by keeping him on the pitch for 72 minutes.”

Licari was alluding to Chiellini’s late tactical foul…