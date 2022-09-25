Troost-Ekong Disappointed To Miss Out On Super Eagles Vs Algeria Friendly

William Troost-Ekong has expressed his disappointment after he was forced to pull out of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria as a result of injury.

Troost-Ekong, picked up an Injury in the team’s test game against Algeria’s Team B on Friday night.

The centre-back returned to England on Saturday for further treatment on the injury.

“Unfortunately picked up something in our game yesterday. Back home now to sort it out. All the best to the boys on Tuesday,” the Watford defender wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Watford defender’s injury has further depleted the squad with only three centre- backs now available for the game.

It would be recalled that Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi also returned to his base in England after sustaining an injury in training.

The Super Eagles will take on the Desert Foxes of Algeria at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium,…