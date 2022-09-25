Van Dijk’s Goal Earns Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk’s header was enough Netherlands secure victory over Belgium in Sunday’s UEFA Nations League at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Louis van Gaal’s side needed to avoid defeat by three goals against second-placed Belgium, whom they beat 4-1 in the reverse fixture in June.

But they made certain of their progress when Liverpool defender Van Dijk met Cody Gakpo’s corner after 73 minutes.

The Dutch ended their group campaign unbeaten, six points clear of Belgium.

But, for the first time in 50 matches, Belgium failed to score, and the Netherlands will head into the World Cup on a 15-match unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Wales’ relegation from League A was confirmed as Rob Page’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium to finish bottom of Group A4 in the Nations League.

The Red Dragons knew that only a win would do for them prior to the match…