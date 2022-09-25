Vibes, Prayer And Excellence In The Digital Age

“Somebody said that football’s a matter of life and death to you. I said, ‘listen, it’s more important than that’…” – Bill Shankly, former Manager, Liverpool FC, May 1981.

This quote certainly applies to Nigeria. Football has a special place in Nigeria. It is one of the very few things that binds us together. Despite our diversity, differences, and divisions – and all the wahala that brings – when the Super Eagles are playing Nigerians are united. Ironically, it doesn’t matter if we’re winning or losing, a common emotion permeates the country – sadness or joy, depending on the result.

In a nation where practically every aspect of national life is viewed via the lens of ethnicity, religion, or region of origin, I’m pretty sure that if a Super Eagles team made up exclusively of players from just one single region of the country won the World Cup, no one will mention the ethnic, religious, or regional makeup of the team. We would all be celebrating in joy…