Algeria Coach Belmadi: We Respect Super Eagles

Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi says he has total respect for the Super Eagles.

The North Africans are unbeaten in their last three matches against the Super Eagles.

Belmadi’s side defeated the Syli Stars of Guinea 1-0 last week Friday.

The gaffer gave a number of newer players a run-out as the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Youcef Belaili and Aissa Mandi were only named amongst the substitutes.

The former Algeria international however promised to field a stronger team against the Super Eagles.

“Nigeria is another game. We will try to get the whole group to play. The next game there will be more connection in our game because there will be players who are used to being there,” Belmadi said.

“You need automatisms to have a smoother game. Opposite, we have a good opposition. It’s not a small team.”

