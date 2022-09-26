Algeria Suffer injury Blow Ahead Super Eagles Clash

Algeria defender Abdelkader Bedrane has been ruled of the Desert Foxes international friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Bedrane sustained an injury in Algeria’s 1-0 win against the Desert Foxes of Algeria last Friday.
The 30-year-old sprained his ankle in the encounter played at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran according to information on the official website of the Algeria Football Federation.
The centre-back has returned to his Saudi Arabia Professional Football League outfit, Damac as a result of the setback.
Bedrane has been capped 10 times by two-time African champions.
He was part of the team that won the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021.
Tuesday’s game will kick off 8pm at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran.
Source: Complete Sports