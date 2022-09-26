Black Stars Will Cause Major Upset In 2022 World Cup

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew says he’s optimistic the team will cause major upset at the 2022 Wold Cup.

Recall that the Black Stars have been pitted alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

However, in an interview with Aljazeera, Ayew stated that the team is capable of causing a major upset at the mundial.

“We have a chance, nobody sees us as favourites which is expected,” Aljazeera quoted Ayew as saying.

“So we’re not going into any of the matches as favourites but we’re there to fight and make an impact .

“No doubt it will be a very difficult group for every team and all we have to do is to be ready, focused, determined, full squad and have a bit of luck.

” If we have our full squad, we can seriously disrupt a lot of teams . I am not concerned because I know what Ghana is capable of.”

The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the World Cup four times; in Germany 2006, South…