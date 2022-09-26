Croatia Beat Austria To Book Semi-final Place

Croatia have progressed into the semi-finals of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League after defeating Austria 3-1 in their final game in League A Group 1 on Sunday.

Croatia beat Denmark to the last four spot despite the latter beating World Cup and Nations League champions France 2-0.

Real Madrid midfield star Luka Modric gave Croatia the lead in the sixth minute but just three minutes later Christoph Baumgartner equalized for Austria.

In the 69th minute substitute Marko Livaja put Croatia 2-1 ahead before Dejan Lovren added the third goal on 72 minutes.

And at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, first half goals from Kasper Dolberg (34 minutes) and Andreas Olsen (39 minutes) gave Denmark the win.

Following results in the final group games, Croatia finish top on 13 points after six games while Denmark got second spot on 12 points with the same number of games.

France was third with five points…