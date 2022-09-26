Don’t Neglect NPFL Players From Eagles –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has urged Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro to consider players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) worthy for a place in the senior national team.

He made this known ahead of the team’s international friendly game against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Tuesday at the Oran Stadium.

Nwosu, who was unhappy with the limited chances given to NPFL players, told Completesports.com in an interview that the Portuguese tactician must not neglect the home based players.

“I am not really impressed with the limited chances give to players in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the Super Eagles.

“Yes, the foreign based players are the core part of his team, however, players in the league should be given the opportunity to also prove their mettle.

“It is not just a one game affair that will be used to judge them because there is always room for…