Dortmund Interested In Liverpool Midfielder Keita

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in Liverpool Guinea international Naby Keita ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Keita has entered the final year on his deal at Anfield and is already attracting attention from a number of top clubs across Europe.

However, Dortmund appear to be the frontrunners for Keita’s signature after the player recently claimed he’s unsure over his future in England.

According to German media outfit Sport Bild, Keita is one of Dortmund’s highest priorities for next summer’s transfer window as they look to bolster their midfield.

Talks over a new deal are ongoing between Keita and Liverpool, however other clubs’ interest in the 27-year-old may put discussions on hold.

The midfielder has yet to feature for the Reds this season due to a hamstring injury, which is the latest in a long list of fitness problems.

Keita has missed 72 games for the Merseyside club…