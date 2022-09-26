Good Friendlies Good For Ghana

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has stated that playing top quality friendly matches will be beneficial to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil in a friendly last weekend.

Otto Addo’s side have two more friendlies lined up against Nicaragua and Switzerland before the World Cup.

Ayew believes that the Black Stars have the best preparation possible for the tournament.

“Everything is in place for us to have a successful World Cup,”Aljazeera quoted Ayew as saying.

“We must have the best preparation possible but, most importantly, your players must be fit at that time.

“We played Brazil, we’ll play Nicaragua and Switzerland before the World Cup. They are all big games that will be tough even though they are friendlies.

“These matches are beneficial because we put ourselves to the test and come back as a team to maintain bonding and unity….